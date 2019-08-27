Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--Arbor Health Morton Hospital has scheduled a mass casualty incident drill for Sept. 9.
The drill is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the hospital's location at 521 Adams Ave. in Morton.
The "Surge Drill" will include fake patients, disaster tents, traffic control, fire and police personnel on site and driving through Morton.
Normal operations will continue at the hospital but the front parking lot will be closed.
For more information, contact Sara Riley at 360-496-3586 or sriley@myarborhealth.org.