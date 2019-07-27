July 27-- Jul. 27--Moscow, Idaho-based Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, is expanding with plans to build a new, 70,000-square-foot company headquarters that will house more than 500 employees.
The proposed 3-acre campus on the north end of downtown Moscow allows Emsi room to expand its workforce of software developers, engineers, data scientists, economists and sales representatives, according to a company news release.
"Over the past 20 years, Emsi has grown into a software company with a profound impact on the economic development industry across the United States," Tom Kealey, Idaho's commerce director, said in a statement. "We are excited that Emsi has decided to remain in Idaho and expand its headquarters."
Emsi, founded in 2001, provides labor market data for clients in higher education, economic and workforce development, talent acquisition and site selection. It has offices in the United Kingdom and Dallas.
Emsi moved to its current building at 409 S. Jackson St. in 2014 with 92 employees. The company now employs more than 200, with 160 of them working in Moscow.
By remaining in Moscow, the company will have continued access to more than 550 graduates a year from nearby University of Idaho, Washington State University and New Saint Andrews College, according to the news release.
"Emsi's growth means they can employ more and more people with excellent jobs. The company also helps other Idaho businesses by offering labor market information that employers need," Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. "Emsi is a true Idaho success story ..."
Boise-based Hummel Architects is designing the building.
Emsi anticipates breaking ground on the four-story structure in October, with move-in slated for late 2020.