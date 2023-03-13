Ukrainian service members fire a mortar towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian service members fire a mortar towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 6. 

 Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters

NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine — Russian troops keep coming in waves along the frontline in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers said on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his view that Russia's very existence as a state was at stake in the war.

In the eastern Donbas region, Russia and Ukraine are locked in the bloodiest infantry battle in Europe since World War II, after Moscow launched a winter offensive with hundreds of thousands of freshly called up reservists and mercenaries.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?