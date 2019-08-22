Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--MOSES LAKE -- Moses Lake head coach Todd Griffith lined up his offense on one side and his defense on another.
For three rounds, offensive players in yellow clashed with the maroon-hued defense. The score was 3-0 in favor of the offense, who delighted in watching the group of defenders hit the deck for push-ups.
Moses Lake, as a whole, is trying to push up the standings of the Columbia Basin Big Nine after a 3-7 season in 2018. The pieces are there, but the gap at the conclusion of last season was wide.
The work to close the gap between the CBBN's elite and the Chiefs began on Wednesday.
"It's what we love to do so every time we get a chance to get out here is awesome," senior quarterback Logan Sperline said.
Moses Lake missed the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 and the senior class is eager to return.
"We're all seniors this year so we're going to give it our all," Tristen Queen said. "Every year we do, but there's a little more chip on our shoulder this year."
Queen, primarily a defensive back a season ago, is looking forward to more touches on offense. Queen and junior Swiss army knife Lerenz Thomas figure to be a formidable duo when the Chiefs have possession.
"I'm playing both sides now," Queen said.
The offense will only be as good as the line allows it to be, something Moses Lake struggled with in 2018. Establishing the run was difficult, however, Griffith said there are six quality players for five starting spots in the trenches.
"Workouts were good so we feel good right now," senior lineman Kevin Donovan said.
Thomas and senior running back Moses Garza should benefit the most from improved line play. Garza churned his way to 570 yards -- seventh best in the CBBN -- and four touchdowns.
Griffith also highlighted the defensive backfield.
Sperline was a little more optimistic.
"Honestly, this is going to sound kind of biased, but I think everywhere (is a strength)," he said. "We have guys that just love football and they want to play ... I think everywhere we're pretty solid."