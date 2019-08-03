Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--Eleven of the 12 candidates for the Yakima City Council primary election have filed campaign finance reports with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, with a number choosing a "mini-reporting" filing option that exempts them from disclosing campaign contributions and expenses.
The mini-reporting option in Washington exempts candidates from filing campaign finance reports so long as the campaign's contributions and expenditures stay below $5,000 and no single contribution to a candidate exceeds $500. Under this option, candidates still must comply with all requirements related to sponsor identification and public inspection of their campaign books.
Two candidates -- Liz Hallock in District 5 and Berenice Ponce in District 3 -- led fundraising with more than $10,000 apiece.
District 1
* Kenton Gartrell: Gartrell, a 28-year-old facilities administrator for the Elegant Soccer League, chose the mini-filing option.
* Eliana Macias: Macias, a 28-year-old lead dental assistant at Viewcrest Pediatric Dentistry and the Yakima Farmworkers Clinic, is running her campaign along with Victoria Guerrero (treasurer) and Candy Gutierrez (campaign adviser). Twenty-three contributors have raised a total of $1,805, with top sponsors including $500 each from Dulce Gutierrez and Ricardo Macias and $100 each from Belisario Garcia and the Centro de Servicios Latino. Macias has not yet filed any expenditures with the PDC.
* Matthew Sagen: Sagen, a 27-year-old marketing and advertising professional for Kameo Flower Shop, is the treasurer of his campaign. Fourteen contributors have raised a total of $1,592. Top contributions include $500 from Liz Hallock, $200 from Roger Huynh, and $100 each from Jamie Burns, Jack McEntire, Nils Nelson, Ron Shaw, Elaine Smith, Robert Strader and Tadashi Tsubota. Sagen has spent $489.39.
District 3
* Patricia Byers: Byers, a 68-year-old retired mental health professional, is running her campaign along with Debra Manjarrez (ministerial treasurer) and Harold Byers (member). Ten contributors have helped her raise $3,350. Her top contributions were a total $1,600 from herself and $500 each from John Place and Mary Place. She has spent $2,281.92 to date.
* Berenice Ponce: Ponce, a 37-year-old education advocate for Educational Service District 105, is the treasurer of her campaign. She's received a total of $10,288.23 in contributions from 31 people, including her own contribution of $159.92. Her top contributions included $1,000 from Elizabeth Ponce, $750 from Jordan Goldwarg, $600 each from Eli Hastings, Scott Renschler, Brooke Williams, Norm Bontje, David Thompson and Jean Johnson, and $500 each from India Bodien and Maura Fallon. She's spent $4,997.07.
* Thomas Sund: Sund, a 73-year-old retired funeral director/embalmer and dispatcher for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, did not file with the Public Disclosure Commission.
District 5
* Mark Collins: Collins, a 35-year-old director of research and development for 4QTRS, is treasurer of his campaign and chose the mini-reporting options.
* Liz Hallock: Hallock, a 39-year-old attorney/risk management consultant, certified mediator, certified medical marijuana consultant, and small-business owner, is treasurer of her campaign with Sasha Bentley as a consultant. Hallock reported making in-kind contributions to her campaign of $10,964.28, with no expenses reported.
* Soneya Lund: Lund, 43, owner of Saol Salon, is running her campaign along with Renee Rohl (treasurer) and Quinn Dalan (campaign manager). She lists a total $6,369 in contributions from 29 people, including a $329 contribution from herself. Her top contributors include Lisa Allen, David Bolm and Donna Lund, who gave $1,000 each, and Amy Maib, who gave $500. She's spent $6,146.06.
District 7
* Tracey Bautista: Bautista, a 23-year old independent Forex trader, is the treasurer for her campaign. She's received a single in-kind contribution of $271.07 from Liz Hallock.
* Holly Cousens: Cousens, a 39-year-old business technology instructor at Yakima Valley College, is the treasurer of her campaign. She's also the incumbent. Four contributors donated a total of $2,550 to her campaign. Contributions include $1,000 each from Barbra Weaver and Ken Weaver and a $500 contribution from the Washington Teamsters Legislative League.
* Sarah Towell: Towell, a 31-year-old stay-at-home mom, chose the mini-filing option.
Complaints
Two candidates face complaints.
* Ron Anderson filed a complaint against Tom Sund on Aug. 1 for failing both to register as a candidate within two weeks of declaring candidacy and to accurately report contributions and expenditures on time. Anderson also contributed $100 to Byers, who is an opponent of Sund for the District 3 race.
* Hallock filed two complaints against Lund, an opponent in the District 5 race. On June 12, Hallock alleged that Lund had failed to file on-time and accurate monetary contribution reports and summary full campaign contribution and expenditures reports. The PDC reviewed the complaint and found that Lund's errors were minor, technical, and did not materially impact the public interest. PDC staff worked with Lund to rectify the issues and dismissed the complaint.
Hallock filed a second complaint against Lund June 21, alleging she had failed to completely report expenditures and in-kind contributions, including a head shot portrait and a filing fee, and her membership on the board of directors for Rod's House, a nonprofit serving the homeless population. Lund told the commission that she had the head shot taken for her business and that she had not reimbursed herself the filing fee until the week after Hallock's complaint. Lund also noted she is working with PDC staff on technical issues on their end that she said has been wiping out information she's entered. The PDC has not yet issued its determination in the second case.
Sean Flynn, general counsel for the PDC, said the commission generally provides reporting reminders to candidates who have not filed. Any person who has not filed a required report is subject to commission enforcement jurisdiction, which is initiated by the filing of a complaint.
Flynn said complaints are usually resolved within 90 days, unless a full investigation is initiated.
"The timing of a full investigation can vary depending on the nature of the case," he said. "The PDC rules include a penalty schedule for different types of violations."
A violation for late filing of a candidate registration statement generally can run up to $250 for a first offense, he said.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.