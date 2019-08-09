SAN DIEGO _ It might be hard to tell with these prices, but the luxury market across the United States has actually seen prices go down in many places.
Experts point to changes in the tax law that limit deductions and a major slowdown in foreign buyers as the main reasons for fewer high-end sales.
As it has for the past several years, affluent buyers in San Diego County have shied away from Rancho Santa Fe, instead preferring beachfront properties.
Here are five of the most expensive homes to sell in the county so far this year.
5. 1585 Coast Walk _ $8.65 million
This oceanfront La Jolla home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, panoramic views of the ocean, a grass yard facing the ocean to entertain guests and floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize views. The 1986 home is 6,059 square feet and was designed by architect Henry Hester. Other features include a gourmet kitchen, home office and den. The home sold in May at a major discount. It was listed for $10.1 million in March.
4. 1525 Luneta Drive _ $9.45 million
This Del Mar home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is a close walk to the beach. Construction of the home was to be completed by the buyer, making it the newest home to sell among the top sellers. The home is 5,696 square feet.
3. 709/711 1st Street _ $10 million
This Coronado property, at 7,228 square feet, is the biggest of the top sellers so far this year and is actually a three-building compound. It has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and panoramic views of the San Diego Bay and downtown. It has a private courtyard with gardens, a carriage house and two garages that can hold up to five cars. It was built in 2005 and stayed on the market for 547 days, the longest of the top sellers.
2. 1150 Cuchara Drive _ $10 million
This 4,879-square-foot Del Mar home comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, detached guest home, and is only a few blocks from the ocean. The listing described it as a "Hamptons style" home. It was built in 1949 and renovated in 2003. The home sold in February for under the January asking price of $10.1 million.
1. 1802 Ocean Front _ $16 million
This beachfront home sold for $18 million just two years ago and sold for a steep discount from the original asking price in January of $17.9 million. The home is directly on the beach in Del Mar and features a gourmet kitchen, a balcony over looking the ocean, four bedrooms, a theater room, outdoor shower and spa. The home was built in 2004.
