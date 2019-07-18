CHICAGO _ A mother and daughter accused of killing a pregnant teen have also been charged in the death of the woman's baby after allegedly cutting the unborn son from her womb.
Cook County prosecutors allege that Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa lured Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, to their Southwest Side home in April, strangled her and then claimed the baby was Clarisa's after cutting him from Ochoa-Lopez's womb.
The boy, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died June 14.
Before the child's death, the Figueroas were charged with aggravated battery because of his severe injuries, but they now also face first-degree murder charges for the baby's killing. The aggravated battery charge will likely be dropped later.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree, 24, appeared Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on the new charges. The pair had already been ordered held without bail _ a decision Judge Mary Marubio reiterated on Thursday.
They already have pleaded not guilty to an indictment on more than two dozen counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death in connection with Ochoa-Lopez's killing.
The gruesome details of the case sparked international media coverage and an outpouring of support for Ochoa-Lopez's family, including a mural in the Pilsen neighborhood dedicated to her and her son. Yovanny was Ochoa-Lopez's second child.
Prosecutors said the elder Figueroa had announced in October that she was pregnant _ a surprise to family who knew she had her fallopian tubes tied. Over the next several months, she posted photos on Facebook of an ultrasound and a decorated nursery, complete with a crib. She said she would name the baby Xander after a 20-year-old son who died last year, according to prosecutors.
As her phony due date drew near, prosecutors said, she and her daughter plotted to kill a pregnant woman to steal her baby.
Prosecutors have alleged that the Figueroas lured Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, to their home on Chicago's Southwest Side with promises of free baby clothes. Ochoa-Lopez reached out and touched the nose of the family dog as Clarisa Figueroa, sitting atop her, took an agonizing four to five minutes to strangle her with a cable, prosecutors charged.
After allegedly killing Ochoa-Lopez and cutting the baby from her womb, Figueroa claimed the infant as her own, even seeking money on a crowdfunding site for the critically injured boy, prosecutors said.
Also charged was Piotr Bobak, identified by prosecutors as the elder Figueroa's boyfriend. Bobak allegedly helped clean the scene after the killing.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):SLAIN-PREGNANTWOMAN