Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--KENNEWICK, Wa. -- A motorcycle rider was rushed to a hospital after hitting a concrete barrier on Highway 397 near Finley.

Kristopher R. Kienel, 30, of Kennewick, was heading north on the highway when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle between Finley and Morton roads around 9:20 p.m. Friday, the Washington State Patrol said. He veered across the highway and slammed into a barrier.

He was flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center, a family member said on Facebook. His condition was not immediately available. The family member said he had broken bones and internal injuries.

Kienel was wearing a helmet.

Investigators believe he was driving too fast for the conditions, the State Patrol said.

The crash closed the highway for about an hour.

