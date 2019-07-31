July 31-- Jul. 31--A man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in downtown Olympia, according to the Olympia Police Department.
The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street Southeast and Seventh Avenue Southeast at about 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. Lower said one witness reported the motorcycle rider was ejected from his motorcycle during the crash.
It does not appear the driver of the vehicle was injured, Lower said.