Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near the Altamont Street exit on Tuesday afternoon.
Three lanes of traffic were shut down and emergency crews guided cars through an emergency lane, causing a large traffic jam on eastbound I-90 through downtown Spokane.
Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeff Sevigney said no life threatening injuries had been reported as of about 3 p.m.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation at that time, he said.