Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--Derek T. Fanning of Longview was identified Sunday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Onalaska man driving the SUV was headed east on US 12, near Ethel, when troopers say he failed to yield for a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle.
The 28-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
The 48-year-old SUV driver was hurt and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.
The incident is under investigation.