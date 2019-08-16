Q: I have a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara convertible with a sporadic brake issue. Occasionally, the car will lunge forward when the brake is applied as though the accelerator is stuck. I have taken the car to two separate Toyota dealers who cannot diagnose the problem (they say the car performs normally for them).
A: When our brakes fail, we often get the feeling that the car lunges. You can usually restore braking performance, at least temporarily, by pumping the pedal. Most likely, your master cylinder is failing.
Q: I have a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SLE. It's the 205 HP, 3800, 6 cylinder. I love the car, and it's in excellent condition with 122,000 miles on it. Lately the engine has been missing when driven in a hard rain. After leaving a drive-through car wash recently, it acted as though it wouldn't make it home. The next day it drove fine. Before I take it in for service I would like to have an idea of what to be suspicious of. Is it a faulty seal, cracked hose or wire?
A: It seems as though water is causing something to short out, and that something is probably an ignition coil. Each of the three coils fires two cylinders. With the engine running, try spraying each coil with water to see if any act up. Replace that coil or all three if you are worried.
Q: I have recently replaced all four tires and had a brake job. My car then started making a scraping-type noise on the right side whenever the brakes were applied. I took it back to the shop that did the brake job, and they said I needed calipers on the right side, which I went ahead and did. The noise is back! It seems to be rotation-related. When the brakes are first applied, the scraping noise is very rapid and then it slows as the car slows. Do you have any idea what it might be?
A: It sounds as though the brake wear warning tab may be contacting the rotor. Some brake pads have a little steel tab that touches the rotors when the pads wear to the point of replacement. The tabs make a scraping or hissing sound when the brakes are applied. Because you recently got new pads, the tab may have been bent. Have the installing tech take a close look.
Q: I have a 2015 Nissan Rouge with the onboard navigation that needs updating. It has been providing very strange directions lately and I have used my cellphone for navigation instead. Should I continue to use my cellphone for navigation?
A: Use your smartphone or use a discrete GPS unit. These are kept up to date without having to trek to the dealer or pay for updates.
Q: I have a 2005 Santa Fe that needed some engine work that required removal of the serpentine belt and tensioner. The car has 120,000 miles and the belt has never been replaced. I was informed that the tensioner broke when the mechanic was removing the part. Is this common? Who should foot this bill?
A: Unless you can prove negligence, you have to pay. On vehicles with as many miles and years as yours, things wear out, become seized, or even require prying to remove. Stuff happens.
