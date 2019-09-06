Q: As a baby boomer, gearhead and product of the '60s, I have driven many cars and serviced most of them, as I enjoyed it. I own a 2009 Jaguar XF V-8 that has a belly blanket making it impossible to service the vehicle at home. Can you explain the need for the undercarriage blanket and why many new cars are being equipped with them?
_ W.G., Chicago
A: Obviously, the blanket isn't there to keep it warm. Nor is it a security blanket, although it may make catalytic converter theft more difficult. It is there to smooth the airflow beneath the car. Less turbulence means improved fuel economy.
Q: We will be spending about 4-6 months in Scottsdale, Ariz., each winter. We'll leave two cars here and one car there. I've been advised to get battery trickle chargers for each car while they sit unused. I also plan to add gas stabilizer to the tank while we're gone. What advice do you have for cars left in an unheated or non-air-conditioned garage 4-6 months a year?
_ L.P., Bloomingdale, Ill.
A: You are right on target about using battery chargers, but buy smart chargers that will maintain the batteries without overcharging them. Typical trickle chargers don't have this feature. A fuel stabilizer is another must, but check the expiration date if you have an older bottle on your shelf. Stabil has been around for over 60 years, but I hope the stuff you use isn't that old. Be sure to add it to a full tank of gas. I also suggest that you change the oil prior to placing the vehicles in storage.
Q: The note from G.W. in Allentown reminds me of an incident that happened several years ago with my Jeep Grand Cherokee. My brother-in-law had borrowed the Jeep while his car was in the shop. While exiting a controlled access parking area he experienced a surge while applying the brakes and ran the vehicle into an electric gate.
Turns out the issue was due to the oversized comfort shoes he was wearing. He accidentally hit both the gas and the brake at the same time. And the harder he pushed on the brake, the worse it became. Brothers-in-law!
_ G.B., Chicago
A: It is unlikely that G.W. was wearing clown shoes when encountering the brake problem that felt like surging. But you do bring up an important point. Footwear can make a difference. Here's hoping Bigfoot footed the repair bill.
Q: In response to coasting to that red light, nothing can be more annoying than to have someone like S.A. from Coral Springs coasting one-quarter to one-half mile in front of me preventing me from entering an opening left turn lane and thereby missing my signal while there is lots of space in front of him. He could make a stop without slamming on his brakes.
_ H.S. Boynton Beach, Fla.
A: Slow down and smell the roses, H.S. That minute you lose is usually not lost forever. Reflect on how many times you have passed someone only to have them roll up right behind you at the next red light or toll plaza. Try to adopt the motto of the Maryland highways: "Drive gently." Drive like hell and you just may get there.
___
ABOUT THE WRITER
Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. He maintains this status by seeking certification every five years. Weber's work appears in professional trade magazines and other consumer publications. His writing also appears in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest.
Send questions along with name and town to Motormouth, Rides, Chicago Tribune, 160 N. Stetson Ave., Fourth Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):