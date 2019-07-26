Q: In a recent column, T.L. mentioned taking extended vacations every spring. We have taken several extended vacations in the winter. I found that it is imperative that I get the undercarriage thoroughly washed before leaving the car parked during an extended vacation. Before I started doing that, the rotors became severely rusted and sometimes damaged.
The problem is likely the salt that T.L.'s car had been exposed to before it was parked. Even if it has not snowed for several days or even weeks, there is usually salt residue on the roads until we get heavy spring rains.
_ D.M., Morris, Ill.
A: Excellent advice. I used to plow small parking lots with a 4X4 pickup and seldom washed the undercarriage. When I was selling it, the buyer bargained us down due to the amount of rust underneath.
Q: The sway bar in my 12-year-old Corolla has loosened, causing much rattling. I'm told I can replace it for a reasonable cost but that it isn't necessary and won't cause any problems even if it fails. My question for you is will this rattling cause other problems in the car?
_ S.K., Chicago
A: The rattling probably will do no harm, but I would still suggest getting the sway bar (more properly called an anti-sway bar) replaced. Its job is to force the outside wheel down when cornering. Without the sway bar, that wheel tries to rise off the road.
Q: Here's how to fix the problem of snow filling the bridges of your wiper blades: Lower your window all the way, lean forward close to the steering wheel, and stick your arm out and around to the front side of the windshield. The next time the blade swings left, jam your fingers under the squeegee and raise it up 2 or 3 inches off the windshield, so that as it swings back to the right and out of your reach, it snaps back down against the windshield.
In heavy show, you might have to do this twice or even three times. And watch where you're going.
_ S.T., Chicago
A: Risk your safety and that of others just to clear the snow from one wiper? You have got to be kidding. Spend a couple more dollars and buy beam blades! Hospital stays are way more expensive.
Q: W.S. in Lake Forest, Ill. suggested a fan to exhaust hot interior air out of the car. That's like sucking the air out of the balloon. Horst, my German-born brother-in-law who reminds me that he's an engineer, complains that the A/C hasn't worked in his expensive truck since day one. Dealership states nothing is wrong every time. I mentioned opening windows to vent hot air out. I open my window a hair; he closes it. This little game went on for a while until I couldn't tolerate the heat.
I opened the glove compartment, retrieved the manual, read aloud the section about cracking the windows open to vent the hot air out of the vehicle. Lo and behold, the air conditioning works great.
_ O.W., Chicago
A: Any engineer worth his salt should know that a vehicle moving through the air will cause negative air pressure (vacuum) outside vs. the air pressure inside the vehicle. It is similar to what keeps airplanes from falling. Lower air pressure above the wing causes lift _ the Bernoulli effect.
You may want to ask your brother-in-law what railroad he worked for.
