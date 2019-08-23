WASHINGTON _ Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton, who ran on a centrist, pro-military platform that never ignited the Democratic base, on Friday became the fourth Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of the race.
During his brief bid, Moulton, an Iraq veteran and former Marine infantry officer, focused primarily on foreign policy and national security. He defined himself as one of the more moderate candidates in a field that now numbers 21.
In remarks prepared for a speech to the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco the third-term Democratic congressman, said he'll run for re-election instead in 2020, and will devote his efforts to campaigning for the winner of the party's nomination in 2020. Moulton, 40, also will relaunch his political action committee, Serve America, which focuses on military and veterans-related issues.
He did not endorse any of his fellow Democrats in an advance version of his speech.
Moulton joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in dropping out this week. Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper dropped out last week and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California dropped out in July. Hickenlooper will run for Senate in Colorado and Inslee and Swalwell will run for re-election.
Moulton was one of a handful of House Democrats critical of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker in 2018. An ally in that criticism, Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan, remains in the race.
Moulton, who entered the race in April, was one of the few Democrats in the race who failed to qualify for the Democratic primary debates in June and July. He ran so low in the polls that he was not even listed among the 13 Democratic candidates listed on Real Clear Politics. Earlier polls put him below 1 percent.
___
(c)2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved
Visit CQ Roll Call at www.rollcall.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):