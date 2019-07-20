July 20-- Jul. 20--MOUNT VERNON -- Chris Cammock was appointed Friday as interim chief of the Mount Vernon Police Department, taking over for retired chief Jerry Dodd.
Mayor Jill Boudreau said a search for a permanent replacement is on hold, pending a study on compensation for city employees.
Cammock, the highest-ranking lieutenant in the department, joined the department as a patrol officer in 1989, and has at different times managed every division in the department, according to a news release from the city.
"It's a privilege to now have this opportunity to carry on the work of this Department, in benefit to our community; and I'm grateful to Mayor Boudreau and our City Council for their confidence as we go forward," Cammock said in the release.
Dodd, who had been with the department since 1979, retired on July 12. He was appointed chief in 2012.
Boudreau said Cammock's interim appointment is valid until March 31.
She said she plans to start discussing a compensation study with the City Council in the coming weeks.
"We have an issue with compensation citywide," she said, adding that she sees this as a barrier to attracting quality job candidates.
The chief position was advertised in May, but only nine candidates applied.
"We didn't get a lot of traction," she said. "We were told compensation was an issue."
A compensation study will take at least six months, she said, and give the city recommendations on appropriate salaries for all non-union employees, including all department heads.
