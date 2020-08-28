WENATCHEE — If you’re an experienced climber, mountaineer or backcountry skier, the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association may have a place for you on its roster.
The association is made up of about 30 volunteers who work alongside the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office to rescue lost or injured hikers and climbers. Last month, a crew of four lowered an injured climber from near the summit to a glacier 1,000 feet below where a helicopter could hoist her to safety.
“We are always looking for new members; however, we have very high standards for the members of our group due to the extremely technical missions that we conduct,” said association president Vern Nelson in an email. “We do not look for a set number of new members; rather, we're interested in potential members that meet our qualifications such as experience with technical climbing in mountains.”
Applications can be made online at the rescue association’s new website, chelanmountainrescue.com, and are due Sept. 1.
If selected, new members would be expected to complete further training, to include helicopter training in order to be field qualified if a helicopter is involved, as well as training in rigging, communication, search, navigation and medical procedures.
“Our current members are required to keep their skills sharp in order to complete missions safely and successfully,” Nelson said. “Because of this, our team is constantly training. New members should be prepared for that.”
The association’s website was revamped over the summer.
“Effectively, we changed our domain name and updated the appearance of the site, creating a future portal for the public to learn more about CCMR and who we are, what we do, and how we operate,” said Nate Hough-Snee, association member. “Because this is our public facing presence, we also want people from outside the team to be able to join the team, donate to us, and learn more about search and rescue in our local mountains.”
But there’s still more to go.
“We have several other items to finish and add, including maps of past missions, a full history of the organization dating back to the unit's formation, and statistics on mission types and locations by year,” Hough-Snee said. “This is very much a work in progress.”