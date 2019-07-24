Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"Astronaut" _ A senior citizen enters a national competition to win a trip to outer space. With Richard Dreyfuss, Lyriq Bent, Krista Bridges, Graham Greene, Colm Feore. Written and directed by Shelagh McLeod. (1:37) NR.
"At War" _ An employee leads co-workers in resisting the closure of a factory in France. With Vincent Lindon, Melanie Rover. Written by Stephane Brize, Olivier Gorce. Directed by Brize. In French with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.
"Be Happy! (the musical)" _ Diverse characters deal with life, love and relationships in this musical fable set in Spain. With Sian Phillips, Vicky Pena, Usha Jadhav. Written and directed by Ventura Pons. (1:45) NR.
"For Sama" _ Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab and her co-directer Edward Watts chronicle life during wartime for al-Kateab and her young daughter in this documentary. Directed with Edward Watts. (1:35) NR.
"The Great Hack" _ Documentary on the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data breach. Directed by Jehane Noujaim, Karim Amer. (1:53) NR.
"Honeyland" _ A solitary beekeeper in Macedonia finds her life upended by the arrival of unruly new neighbors in this documentary. Directed by Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov. In Turkish with English subtitles (1:25) NR.
"I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" _ A theater director faces opposition from local authorities when he tries to stage a re-enactment of the slaughter of Ukrainian Jews by Romanian soldiers decades earlier. With Ioana Iacob, Alexandru Dabija, Alex Bogdan. Written and directed by Radu Jude. In Romanian with English subtitles. (2:20) NR.
"Mike Wallace Is Here" _ Documentary chronicles the career of the journalist and longtime "60 Minutes" correspondent. Directed by Avi Belkin. (1:30) PG-13.
"The Mountain" _ A troubled young photographer joins a doctor who specializes in performing lobotomies on a tour of mental hospitals in the 1950s. With Tye Sheridan, Jeff Goldblum, Udo Kier, Hannah Gross. Written by Rick Alverson, Dustin Guy Defa, Colm O'Leary. Directed by Alverson. (1:46) NR.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" _ Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system's Golden Age. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro. (2:39).
"The Queen" _ Documentary from 1968 goes behind the scenes of a drag-queen beauty contest in New York City that featured Andy Warhol as a judge. Directed by Frank Simon. (1:08) NR.
"Skin" _ A heavily tattooed white supremacist turns his back on his hateful past. With Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Vera Farmiga, Bill Camp. Written and directed by Guy Nattiv. (1:59) R.
"Wish Man" _ Bio-drama about the story of the law enforcement officer who helped create the Make-A-Wish Foundation. With Andrew Steel, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Tom Sizemore, Danny Trejo, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Theo Davies. (1:47) NR.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"The Art of Self-Defense" _ Riley Stearns wrote and directed this unnerving, exacting dark comedy about masculinity and violence, starring Jesse Eisenberg as a socially awkward young man who gets much more than he bargained for when he starts learning karate. (J.C.) R
"Avengers: Endgame" _ After 11 years and 21 previous films, this opening chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a mighty finish with this thrilling, exhausting and inevitably moving adventure featuring Iron Man, Captain America and all the others we've met along the way. (J.C.) PG-13
"The Farewell" _ Lulu Wang's tender, funny and melancholy dramedy about an elaborate family deception is personal filmmaking at its most incisive, with superb performances from a cast that includes Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Tzi Ma and Diana Lin. (J.C.) PG
"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" _ Jimmie Fails plays a fictionalized version of himself in director Joe Talbot's gorgeous Sundance prize-winning debut feature, which tells a deeply personal story of friendship, community and the yearning for home. (J.C.) R
"Late Night" _ A swell romantic comedy of a very particular sort, a film that details the delightful attachment two women _ played by Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in tip-top form _ have not to any man (or even each other) but to the profession they're completely devoted to. (K.T.) R
"Maiden" _ A potent documentary about the first all-female crew to compete in yachting's grueling Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, it tells a mighty tale about the majesty of the human spirit and the power of women. (K.T.) PG
"Midsommar" _ Starring a terrific Florence Pugh as a young woman on an ill-advised Scandinavian holiday, Ari Aster's latest grief-soaked horror film isn't quite as terrifying as his earlier "Hereditary," but may be even more audacious in the way it pushes its moody story beyond the conventional grammar of horror cinema. (J.C.) R
"Toy Story 4" _ As directed by Josh Cooley and written by Stephany Folsom and the veteran Andrew Stanton, the film surprises with the amount of genuine emotion it generates with its focus on love, loyalty and what matters most in life, to humans as well as toys. (K.T.) G
