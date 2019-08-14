Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
(Critics' Choices capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.T.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers. Openings compiled by Kevin Crust and Matt Cooper.)
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"The Amazing Johnathan Documentary" _ Profile of the comic and magician known for his off-the-wall Las Vegas stage act. Directed by Benjamin Berman. (1:31) NR.
"The Angry Birds Movie 2" _ The irritable avians of the popular game app return in this animated sequel. Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj. Written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart. Directed by Thurop Van Orman. (1:36) PG.
"Aquarela" _ The power of water in all its majestic forms is on display in locations around the globe in this documentary. Written by Victor Kossakovsky and Aimara Reques. Directed by Kossakovsky. (1:29) PG.
"Awake" _ A man with amnesia discovers he's the main suspect in a series of murders. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Francesca Eastwood, William Forsythe, Malik Yoba. Written by Elana Zeltser. Directed by Aleksandr Chernyaev. (1:32) NR.
"Blinded by the Light" _ A working-class British-Pakistani teen in 1987 finds inspiration in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. With Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon. Written by Sarfraz Manzoor, Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges; based on a memoir by Manzoor. Directed by Chadha. (1:57) PG-13.
"Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles" _ Animated drama about an episode in the early career of the surrealist filmmaker. Written by Eligio R. Montero, Salvador Simo. Directed by Simo. In Spanish and French with English subtitles. (1:20) NR.
"Cold Case Hammarskjold" _ Documentary probes the mysterious 1961 plane crash that claimed the life of former U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold. Directed by Mads Brugger. In English, French, Swedish, Danish and Bemba with English subtitles. (2:08) NR.
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged" _ Four teen girls exploring undersea ruins are menaced by sharks in this sequel. With Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, John Corbett, Nia Long. Written by Ernest Riera, Johannes Roberts. Directed by Roberts. (1:29) PG-13.
"Good Boys" _ Bad decisions lead a trio of sixth-graders down a comical path of age-inappropriate misadventures. With Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte. Written by Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky. Directed by Stupnitsky. (1:32) R.
"Gwen" _ A young girl in a village in Wales must defend her family against a mining company, an angry mob and a malevolent presence in her home. With Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Richard Harrington, Maxine Peake. Written and directed by William McGregor. In English and Welsh with English subtitles. (1:24) NR.
"Jay Myself" _ Documentary profiles artist and photographer Jay Maisel. Written by Josh Alexander. Directed by Stephen Wilkes. (1:19) NR.
"Kingdom" _ A young boy fights to help a ruler reclaim his throne in this live-action tale set in ancient China. With Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa. Written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, Shinsuke Sato; based on the manga created by Yasuhisa Hara. Directed by Sato. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:14) NR.
"Low Low" _ Four young women from the wrong side of the tracks deal with sex, drugs, violence and dysfunctional families as adulthood looms. With Ali Richey, Alexis Raich, Kacie Rogers, Montana Roesch. Written and directed by Nick Richey. (1:32) NR.
"One Last Night" _ Two young people on their first date begin to fall for each other when they become trapped in a movie theater overnight. With Rachele Schank, Luke Brandon Field, Brian Baumgartner. Written by Anthony Sabet, Matt DeMarco. Directed by Sabet. (1:17) NR.
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette" _ A Seattle woman with a seemingly perfect life suddenly disappears in this comedy-drama based on Maria Semple's best-selling novel. With Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne. Written by Richard Linklater, Holly Gent, Vince Palmo Jr. Directed by Linklater. (1:44) PG-13.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"The Art of Self-Defense" _ Riley Stearns wrote and directed this unnerving, exacting dark comedy about masculinity and violence, starring Jesse Eisenberg as a socially awkward young man who gets much more than he bargained for when he starts learning karate. (J.C.) R
"Avengers: Endgame" _ After 11 years and 21 previous films, this opening chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a mighty finish with a thrilling, exhausting and inevitably moving adventure featuring Iron Man, Captain America and all the others we've met along the way. (J.C.) PG-13
"The Farewell" _ Lulu Wang's tender, funny and melancholy dramedy about an elaborate family deception is personal filmmaking at its most incisive, with superb performances from a cast that includes Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Tzi Ma and Diana Lin. (J.C.) PG
"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" _ Jimmie Fails plays a fictionalized version of himself in director Joe Talbot's gorgeous Sundance prize-winning debut feature, which tells a deeply personal story of friendship, community and the yearning for home. (J.C.) R
"Late Night" _ A swell romantic comedy of a very particular sort, a film that details the delightful attachment two women played by Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in tip-top form have not to any man (or even each other) but to the profession they're completely devoted to. (K.T.) R
"Maiden" _ A potent documentary about the first all-female crew to compete in yachting's grueling Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, it tells a mighty tale about the majesty of the human spirit and the power of women. (K.T.) PG
"Midsommar" _ Starring a terrific Florence Pugh as a young woman on an ill-advised Scandinavian holiday, Ari Aster's latest grief-soaked horror film isn't quite as terrifying as his earlier "Hereditary," but may be even more audacious in the way it pushes its moody story beyond the conventional grammar of horror cinema. (J.C.) R
"Toy Story 4" _ As directed by Josh Cooley and written by Stephany Folsom and the veteran Andrew Stanton, the film surprises with the amount of genuine emotion it generates with its focus on love, loyalty and what matters most in life, to humans as well as toys. (K.T.) G
