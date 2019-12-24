Built in 1910, the Russell-Plough building stands at the corner of South Wenatchee and Orondo avenues. Ed Russell constructed the building to house Plough Hardware. The top floor was used as offices while the first floor housed two storerooms. In 1964, Security Bank of Washington bought the property and leased space to the Owl Drug Co. which occupied the building until the mid-1990s.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.