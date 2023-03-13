Don Seabrook | February's best images

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
Photographing Wenatchee Scout Troop 7 last June during a Flag Day ceremony, I noticed a number of girls in uniform and involved in the activities. Talking to one of the leaders, I was told that there about seven girls in the troop and new ones were joining. I knew about a decision to allow girls to join the organization but hadn’t yet heard of anything happening locally.
I had been in Boy Scouts growing up and thought about how to pursue the story for a number of months and decided to document what it was like to attend meetings and a camping experience. I started by going with reporter Gabe Garcia to an awards ceremony and potluck last December.
Going with the troop on a winter camping trip was also on my list to photograph but the local ones were canceled and I couldn’t take the time to go on a trip in the Spokane area so instead went to a recruiting event that included fire building techniques at the end of January. I felt like I had enough to help tell the story and it ran on Feb. 4.
One of the schedules I keep an eye on comes from the Apple Blossom Festival. I learned that the top ten royalty candidates were having a gown fitting at the Performing Arts Center. When volunteer Connie Morris looked up to talk with candidate Hannia Hernandez-Mendoza about her hem I knew I had my photograph.
A fire call went out for an apartment fire and thankfully it was contained quickly, without injuries. I liked the different levels of firefighting in this photograph with the top firefighter gaining entrance through a door to the apartment above the one others were going into with hoses.
Basketball was in full swing and I photographed Cashmere hosting and beating Chelan. The intensity of Cashmere’s Kaitlyn Bjorklund showed in this photograph.
I was told that the Cashmere Athletic Director, Jeff Carlson, would be surprised with an announcement he would be getting an award between the girls’ and boys’ games. I tried to be inconspicuous while I followed him around, waiting for the announcement.
Car fires are usually out by the time I arrive at them but this one was nearby and firefighters were having some difficulty getting to the flames. When they opened the driver’s door, a volume of smoke went up and I was able to capture the image.
My wife works with chronically ill people and often mentions the Knights of Columbus K.C. Help program. I looked them up and found out this was their 25th year of operation so spent some time with them while they helped people with medical equipment needs.
I received a call from Lee Elementary School who told me about an egg drop they were involved in with RHW Engineering. I’d photographed these before but this event was different because engineers were designing the egg holders. All the children were lined up to watch the drop and I focused on them and their reactions when one by one, eggs were dropped from a lift. Some didn’t make it and the reactions were wonderful.
I saw mentioned on the Sunnyslope Elementary School calendar a Passport Club and called them wondering what it was. The parent organizer called me back and I arranged for reporter Mitchell Roland and I to go to their next monthly session. I worked on capturing some of the expressions of the students as they tried to remember locations.
Another basketball game and by the end of the season, I’m looking for something different. This captured my eye as a referee gets involved in the play – trying to get out uninvolved.
I’ve photographed many years of the Apple Blossom Pageant night and am given full access backstage. It’s a treat to get to document what people in the audience don’t see. These are three of my favorites.
I went to the Wenatchee Library’s Anti Valentine’s Day party to see what might happen and was able to capture this moment as girlfriends talk and write about past relationships. Sometimes I don’t know what to expect when I go to events but try to keep an open mind so I don’t miss good moments that tell a story.