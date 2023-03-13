 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | February's best images

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

PSES_5096795162_BoyScoutsGirls_ 02.jpg
Joanna Talbot retires the boy scout troop flag at the end of an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. Girls were allowed to join Boy Scout groups in 2019 and in 2020, Wenatchee Troop 7 became Troop 7B with over a dozen boys and Troop 7G now with seven girls. Joanna was one of the first to join two years ago. 
PSES_5096795162_BoyScoutsGirls_ 03.jpg
During a recruiting event Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023, a Webelo Scout girl gives a salute during opening ceremonies at Wenatchee Troop 7 fire starting competition. The Scouts BSA troop hopes to transition over the younger Webelo Scouts as they meet the age requirements.
PSES_5096795162_BoyScoutsGirls_ 08.jpg
Joanna Talbot salutes the American flag at the start of a awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. 
PSES_5096795162_BoyScoutsGirls_ 11.jpg
Senior Patrol Leader Aspen Schreiber gives her father Nate a high five after helping lead an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Schreiber is a fourth-generation scout in the family.
FTSG_5096795162_DressFitting.jpg
Washington State Apple Blossom volunteer Connie Morris talks to Top Ten candidate Hannia Hernandez-Mendoza about the hem of her gown during a fitting session at Numerica Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. 
SPNW_5096795162_HouseFire.jpg
While one firefighter enters a basement apartment on fire, another tries to gain access through a door on the main floor of a building at the intersection of Washington and King Streets Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. No one was in the basement apartment and no injuries were reported. 
SPAC_5096795162_IntenseLookAtBasket.jpg
Cashmere's Kaitlyn Bjorklund is defended by Chelan's Kira Sandoval. The Cashmere girls ran away with their basketball game with Chelan 57-24 in Cashmere Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2023.
SPFT_5096795162_GetsAward.jpg
Cashmere High School athletic director Jeff Carlson learns he has won the Athletic Director of the Year Award for the state's District 6 before the boys' basketball game with Chelan Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2023. The award puts him in the running for the state honor.
SPNW_5096795162_CarFire.jpg
Wenatchee Valley firefighters extinguish a fire inside a truck at the entrance to the Columbia Valley Community Health Center at 600 Orondo Ave. Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2023. No one was injured.
PSES_5096795162_KnightsOfColumbus_ 02.jpg
Knights of Columbus volunteer Ken Goedde pushes a wheelchair out from a stock of medical equipment for Ruth Doane, Carlton, to take to a neighbor Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2023. The ministry, called K.C. Help, is the Catholic organization that has been loaning equipment for in-home medical use for 25 years.
PSES_5096795162_KnightsOfColumbus_ 03.jpg
Brian DeShazo, a volunteer for K.C. Help, makes room to store a medical bed at the distribution center in Wenatchee. The organization is building an an additional storage unit in East Wenatchee.
PSES_5096795162_KnightsOfColumbus_ 04.jpg
K.C. Help volunteers work and wait around Ed Brandt who is filling out paperwork for a support pole on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2023. At least four volunteers are on hand to help clients at the distribution center in Wenatchee during the two days each week they are open. 
PSES_5096795162_KnightsOfColumbus_ 06.jpg
A hospital bed is taken out of the K.C. Help distribution center in Wenatchee for a client on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2023. 
PSES_5096795162_KnightsOfColumbus_ 07.jpg
Paula Frederick, Cashmere, waits for volunteer Brian Deshazo to move a wheelchair she is picking up at the K.C. Help medical equipment distribution center in Wenatchee Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2023.
FTSG_5096795162_EggDropFailure.jpg
Lee Elementary School second graders react to an egg splatting on the ground in an egg-drop fail Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the back parking lot of RH2 Engineering in East Wenatchee. For a science study, the students toured the company then watched as civil engineer Devon Petit dropped eggs in protective containers from 20 feet onto a plastic sheet over pavement. About a dozen employees of RH2 Engineering designed the egg holders before they were dropped. 
FTSG_5096795162_BrainFreeze.jpg
Third-grader Caleb Mattson runs into a mind block as he tries to answer a geography question given by parent-volunteer Debbie Hansen during the monthly Passport Club at Sunnyslope Elementary School Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Students enrolled in the club are tasked with memorizing selected states, countries, and their capitals.
SPAC_5096795162_SqueezePlay.jpg
Yakima Valley College's Taylor Newman squeezes between Wenatchee Valley College's Ciahna Oatman and a referee during the first half of their basketball game Wednesday night. The Wenatchee Valley College women beat Yakima Valley 66-56.
GENW_5096795162_RoyaltySelection_ 02.jpg
Washington State Apple Blossom Top Ten candidates pose for pictures they take backstage as they wait for the judges' results at the pageant Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023.
GENW_5096795162_RoyaltySelection_ 03.jpg
Fabulous Feet dancers warm up and get ready to perform at the beginning of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023. A slide show is projected to the audience on the other side of the screen showing previous year's royalty including this photograph of last year's queen Rianne Salcido.
GENW_5096795162_RoyaltySelection_ 04.jpg
Queen Scarlette Cron is swarmed and hugged by Top Ten candidates after the curtain is closed to the audience at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023.
GENW_5096795162_AntiValentinesDay.jpg
Victoria Conner, right, laughs while her sister Cassandra, center, reads her letter aloud that talks about Victoria's recent breakup with a friend at the Wenatchee Public Library's Anti Valentine's Day party Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. At left is their friend Gabriela Lopez. The sign in the background says, "Love Stinks." Later, Victoria shredded the letter. This is the first year for the party that also included listing worst first dates, and bad breakups.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

