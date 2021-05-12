A crowd gathers for a baseball game on July 4, 1899, in the playground south of Wenatchee School that was renamed Stevens School. The baseball game, pitting Wenatchee against Leavenworth was won by the local town 36-13. The school, built in 1893 was torn down in October of 1972 to make room for the new federal building on Chelan Avenue, now the home of city hall. The photographic print's background showing the hills of Badger Mountain appears to have been enhanced with a pencil.
The current location of the Stevens School playground is the parking lot of the federal building at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Kittitas Street photographed April 2, 2021.
Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
The Wenatchee World received an email from Garry Sparks of Wenatchee after last week's Looking Back column showed a parade on Wenatchee Avenue. He noticed building signs for Dan's Fruit Stand and Redlinger's market in the old photograph.
He says Bill Redlinger owned the market and his grandmother Bertha Sparks ran the donut and coffee shop inside in the early 1960s.
Sparks also found a sign that hung inside Dan's Fruit Stand in a Snohomish antique store, purchased it, and now has it on display. He said it was made by Pete's Sign Shop.