Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One of the more spectacular entries of the 1931 Apple Blossom Festival parade was from Leavenworth, featuring a winter sports theme. The float, with a miniature replica of the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club house at its base, showed a ski jump with frost-covered trees at the side and at the foot of the slide. The float won the grand sweepstakes award. The float is passing by the Griggs Building at 30 N. Wenatchee Ave., travelling south - the opposite direction the parade takes now. It was built 30 years earlier by Captain Alexander Griggs who operated the Wenatchee Steamboat Company. At right is the Cascadian Hotel, the tallest building in Wenatchee. It was built just two years before this photograph was taken.

The Griggs and Cascadian Hotel buildings still stand in this current photograph taken on April 7, 2022.

Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?