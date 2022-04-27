One of the more spectacular entries of the 1931 Apple Blossom Festival parade was from Leavenworth, featuring a winter sports theme. The float, with a miniature replica of the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club house at its base, showed a ski jump with frost-covered trees at the side and at the foot of the slide. The float won the grand sweepstakes award. The float is passing by the Griggs Building at 30 N. Wenatchee Ave., travelling south - the opposite direction the parade takes now. It was built 30 years earlier by Captain Alexander Griggs who operated the Wenatchee Steamboat Company. At right is the Cascadian Hotel, the tallest building in Wenatchee. It was built just two years before this photograph was taken.
The Griggs and Cascadian Hotel buildings still stand in this current photograph taken on April 7, 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.