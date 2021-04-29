No information is supplied with this old photograph from the Wenatchee World files other than we can assume this is the Apple Blossom Festival Parade on Wenatchee Avenue. The picture is taken from the corner of the avenue and Palouse Street looking north. Participants in the parade are heading south, opposite of the direction the route takes now. Parallel parking was used at the time, while diagonal is used today. Spectators are wearing dresses for the ladies and suits with ties and hats for the gents. Was this a four-lane road at the time? It sure looks like it.
It's coming up to what would normally be the week of the grand parade but with Covid-19 plans, Apple Blossom is now a month away. Apple Blossom banners hang from light poles in this current photograph made Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
