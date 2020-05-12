Looking south down Chelan Avenue in this undated photograph, the then two-way road passed by the YMCA at right, and the First Methodist Church on the left at the intersection of Orondo Avenue.
Newly photographed on March 25, 2020, Chelan Avenue is now a one-way heading south. The First Methodist Church at left is gone and replaced by the brick building occupied by the former General Telephone, Frontier Communications, and now Ziply Fiber. The YMCA building remains virtually unchanged.
