The early photograph was taken in 1923. Not much is known about the Powell-Sanders Co building at the southwest corner of Kittitas and South Columbia Streets. It was most likely associated with the company of the same name based in Spokane and run by that town's mayor Edward Powell. He was a regional grocery distributor and opened his business in 1896 in that city. He sold his business in 1925 and died in 1933.
Now the Columbia Station and photographed on Sept. 28, 2020, the building was remodeled in 1997 and is the main station for Link Transit and Northwestern Trailways busses and houses The Depot Cafe on the ground level.
