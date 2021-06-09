Construction begins on a new federal building in Wenatchee on April 19, 1917 at the corner of Yakima and Mission street. The building housed Wenatchee's first Federal Post Office until 1938 when a larger building was constructed just north of it (to the left of the photograph). The post office opened on July 27, 1918. A sign on the back of the unidentified building in the background says, "The Golden Rule." "Mission St." is stamped on the concrete sidewalk in the foreground.
The old Wenatchee Post Office is now part of the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, photographed on May 27, 2021.
