The Chelan County Courthouse is shown during its construction in 1923.
It was said to be the largest, most expensive ($400,000) and best-built structure in North Central Washington at that time. The courthouse prior to that was at Wenatchee Avenue and Kittitas Street, in the former Clark Hotel that was built in 1893.
Now nearly 100 years old, the Chelan County Courthouse is seen along Orondo Street on Jan. 7, 2021.
