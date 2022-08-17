Purchase Access

Construction of the East Wenatchee Grange hall was nearly completed when this photograph was made in 1948. The building, located at 3400 Sunset Highway was officially dedicated in January 1949.

Other than its windows are now covered, the grange hall remains virtually unchanged in the last 70 years.



Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

