We received an email from Gordon Law of Wenatchee, remembering the Oasis Service Station, the focus of the last Looking Back column. He says in part:
"I started working at the Oasis in 1950 when I was 13 on Saturdays and sometimes after school if needed.
My main job was washing cars which Claire (the boss) liked to give free-gratis to good customers and believe me, I was kept busy…23 one Saturday, cleaning inside and out, and all windows and tires. But later in high school I wound up running the station alone on Sundays. Lube, oil, filter, tires,…you name it! I learned a lot! And gas in those days was $.32 a gallon with full service when you pulled in there.
My pay was always the same…$5 cash, no matter what, for 5 years, but sometimes I worked several times a week so it kept me in spending money. Often I walked home after work , rain, shine or snow. It was great though and I wouldn’t trade those years for anything.
I discovered later that Leonard Evans (Leonard Evans Used Cars) worked there before me when he was in school. After me was Jim Parker (American Shoe Shop) and Roger Bumps (Davis Furniture)."
