The Elberta Hotel, located on the northeast corner of Mission and Palouse Streets was constructed in 1895 many years before the downtown streets were paved. It originally was called the Bell Hotel before becoming the Elberta in 1902. The owners were Noah and George Brown. George is noted as the person walking in the photograph. The hotel closed in 1943 and the building was demolished in 1951.
The former location of the Bell and Elberta Hotels is now a private parking lot at the corner of Mission and Palouse Streets photographed on June 5, 2020. Palouse Street between Mission Street and Wenatchee Avenue (at right) is paved in bricks, one of few in the downtown area.
