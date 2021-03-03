Rev. and Mrs. E. Paul Riedel are ready to greet members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the church's new parsonage in January 1965. The brick-faced house on Fuller Street was purchased the previous year at a cost of $25,000. A work crew of 50 church members helped the Riedels with moving, cleaning and redecorating.
The parsonage, now a personal residence, is owned by the Lauer family. Other notable owners have been Dr. Mark Shipman and Wenatchee World publisher Rufus Woods.
