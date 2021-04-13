Dedication ceremonies were underway for the new Columbia River Bridge on Nov. 28, 1950. The new span, constructed at a cost of about $2,800,000, was officially opened by State Highway Director William Bugge. The first car in line on the bridge was driven by Mrs. Richard Barber, wife of the local highway superintendent. The bridge was built to continue Highway 2 across the Columbia River, replacing what is now the pedestrian bridge just upstream. When built, it was classified as the "Most Beautiful Steel Bridge" by the American Institute of Steel Construction.
Renamed the Senator George Sellar Bridge in 2000, an additional lane was added in 2010. It is shown in a current photograph on April 2, 2021.
