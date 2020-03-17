The Grand Central Building, built in 1912, originally was called the Realty Building. It is located at the southeast corner of Wenatchee Avenue and First Street. In the 1930s, the building was known as the Central Building. It housed the Inland Meat Market until the early 1940s. The McDougall Department Store and F.W. Woolworth were tenants. In 1964, it was home to Peoples Department Store. About 1987, the name of the building changed again to what it's now known as — the Grand Central Building.
The most recent photo was taken Feb. 19, 2020.
Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
On April 1, the building at 18 N. Wenatchee Ave. will be featured.