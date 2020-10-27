Firefighters climb a Wenatchee Fire Department ladder truck as they fight a fire in the second floor of the Griggs Building on Wenatchee Avenue south of the intersection with First Street on April 3, 1957. The Cascadian Hotel is in the background. Damage totalled close to $500,000 and included merchandise at the Miller's Department Store, Fred Siemon's Shoe department, and the 16 second floor apartments. It was later determined the fire started in the shoe department and a failed fire door helped the fire to spread.
The building was constructed in 1903 by Captain Alexander Griggs who operated the Wenatchee Steamboat Company. It provided space for numerous businesses for over a decade including a furniture store, tailor shop, grocery and department stores and the Gem Theater. It was also home to a weekly newspaper called the Wenatchee Sun in the early 1920s.
On a calmer afternoon on Sept. 24, 2020, the burning building has been renovated and the Cascadian Hotel is now an apartment building.
