The Wenatchee Natural Ice Company was established in 1913 for the purpose of harvesting, storing and selling ice. Three Lakes was a popular place to get ice and this photo shows crews cutting about 3,000 tons of ice there. Once cut, the ice was taken to the storage plant located near the corner of Spokane Street and Wenatchee Avenue. Winter ice was used in the summer before the time of electric refrigerators and for refrigerating freight cars hauling produce.
In the recent photograph, made on Feb. 15, 2021, houses of the Three Lakes Estates development now rim Lake Cortez near Malaga. The development's corporation, started in 1965, maintains community parks, a clubhouse and pool.
