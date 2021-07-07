In the earlier, 1910 photo, some of Wenatchee's early businesses are housed in a building located at the corner of Palouse and Columbia Streets. Inside are the Wenatchee Steam Laundry, Eilers Music House and Seamans' Cafe. At the time Capt. G. H. McMaster was president of the laundry, which was later sold to Bob Gans in 1947. Eilers was managed by H. T. Campbell until the business moved around 1911. Edward V. and George K. Seaman operated the restaurant which also eventually moved. The building was demolished in 1960.
With the building demolished over 60 years ago, what's left at the southwest corner of Palouse and Columbia Streets is a parking lot as seen in this current photograph on April 2, 2021.
