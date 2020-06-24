The cannon at Memorial Park (then known as Carnegie Park) is photographed shortly after it was dedicated and presented to the city of Wenatchee by the local post of the Grand Army of Republic on Sept. 11, 1915. The Model 1844 32-pounder field howitzer was made in 1855 and weighs 1,874 pounds. It is one of five known to be still in existence. The stacks of cannon balls were removed out of safety concerns. The child in the buggy at left is Margaret Ovenden who graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1932, married Howard Barnes of Waterville and lived there until 1979. She passed away in 2009 at the age of 94. Her sister, Doris is shown near her. Doris Ovenden was an Apple Blossom princess in 1924. She married Jay Pollock and passed away in 1990. The identity of the other two children is not known.
The new photograph of the Memorial Park cannon is pictured on June 2, 2020. The rejection of a private party offer to purchase the cannon was followed by an upgrade of the surrounding landscaping by the North Central Washington Museum and Cultural Center in 1995.
