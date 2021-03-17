The pastor of Valley Free Will Baptist Church, Rev. Milan Ruble, looks across Methow Street to his church's new home in February 1972. The church started in 1970 with members meeting in each other's homes and later moved to the old Malaga Christian Church. The Methow Street building formerly housed the Wesleyan Church.
The building at 761 Methow St. now houses the Centro de Avivamiento Cristiano Abundante Wenatchee with Pastors Ben and Alejandra Chimal as photographed on Feb. 15, 2021.
Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.