The Baker and Hiatt building was the fourth brick building constructed in the new town of Wenatchee after the town moved to its present location in 1892. Baker and Hiatt opened for business in 1894, with this photo taken in 1897. The building was later known as the Baker and Bethel hall until 1903, when the W. T. Rarey Co. took over the business. The site later became the home of Wells and Morris Hardware Co. It is located at 23 South Wenatchee Avenue.

The Morris Building sits at 23 South Wenatchee Ave. pictured on May 4, 2022. Historical data notes a new building was built on the site in 1910 and in 1920, the south end of that building was demolished making room for the current building. The original windows on the front of the building were eventually replaced with balconies.

Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

