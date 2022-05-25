The Baker and Hiatt building was the fourth brick building constructed in the new town of Wenatchee after the town moved to its present location in 1892. Baker and Hiatt opened for business in 1894, with this photo taken in 1897. The building was later known as the Baker and Bethel hall until 1903, when the W. T. Rarey Co. took over the business. The site later became the home of Wells and Morris Hardware Co. It is located at 23 South Wenatchee Avenue.
The Morris Building sits at 23 South Wenatchee Ave. pictured on May 4, 2022. Historical data notes a new building was built on the site in 1910 and in 1920, the south end of that building was demolished making room for the current building. The original windows on the front of the building were eventually replaced with balconies.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.