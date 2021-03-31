Strolling along Wenatchee's main street was much easier after concrete had replaced Wenatchee's wooden sidewalks when this photograph was taken in 1911. This view looks south along Wenatchee Avenue from Palouse Street. An article at that time stated concrete sidewalks had been placed throughout the city and streets were graded, with a good portion paved at a cost of $309,730. Note the dog resting under the wagon at right.
Many of the buildings still stand on the eastern side of Wenatchee Avenue south of Palouse Street in this recent photograph taken Jan. 7, 2021.
