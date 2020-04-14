Called Nob Hill at the time of the photograph and located across from Pennsylvania Park, this picture appeared in a 1906 edition of The Republic.
Note the dirt road, hitching posts, wood sidewalk in the foreground and, on the far right, a wagon pulled by two horses
The most recent photo was taken March 27, 2020.
On April 29, we'll look as a building made way for The Wenatchee World employee parking lot.