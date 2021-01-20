Information attached to this photograph has the occasion the first broadcast of KPQ radio and dates the historical image as the spring of 1930. But the station's first broadcast in Wenatchee was on December 28, 1929. Beyond that, the location as the intersection of Wenatchee Avenue and Second Street looking north is correct. The Shady Nook Service Station is the location of whatever event this is. The service station was owned by Merle "Shorty" Moore, while his wife, Belle, operated the hamburger stand. A sign on the stand advertises Root Beer for 5-cents. In the background is the old Mays Funeral Home, later the American Legion Club. At near left is the Jim Hill Apples Coop and behind it, the C&O Nursery Company that had just moved to this location from Second and Columbia Streets.
In this current photograph taken Jan. 7, 2021, Bob's Classic with its iconic car through the roof occupies the location where the service station operated. the photo was made from the roof of the Metropolitan Building - the old Dore' Building - which in 1930 was just a couple of years old.
