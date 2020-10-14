Rows and rows of fruit trees line South Miller Street in this view of the Wenatchee Valley in 1911. Downtown Wenatchee is in the distance on the right as is the Columbia River. Out of view is the first bridge over the river in the Wenatchee area, now the Pipeline Bridge, built in 1908.
Photographed from above the entrance to the old Canon Mine on Sept. 28, 2020, Appleatchee Riders have taken over the orchard at left and Central Washington Hospital is seen jutting up at right.
