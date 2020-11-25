In this undated photograph located just east of South Miller Street, strawberry pickers harvest a crop grown among young orchard trees. In the background is what eventually became the entrance to the Cannon gold and silver mine near Circle Street. Information included with the photograph says the settlers to the Wenatchee Valley interplanted their young orchards with cash crops until trees got up to bearing age.
Photographed along Gehr Street in Wenatchee on Sept. 24, 2020, private horse corrals and orchards are now the scene where strawberry fields had been planted.
