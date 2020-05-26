Constructed in 1893, this building on the corner of South Wenatchee Avenue and Kittitas Street was the Clark Hotel. In 1900, it was offered to Chelan County provided Wenatchee would be chosen as the county seat. When that happened, the building became the first courthouse.
By 1906, when this photograph was made, the Chelan County Courthouse had been remodeled. It continued operating as the courthouse until the current one was built in 1924. This building returned to operation as a hotel after John Doneen purchased it for $54,000.
The former site of the Clark Hotel, then the first Chelan County Courthouse, is now the former Keyhole Security business at 238 S. Wenatchee Ave. photographed on April 24. Behind the building is the old City Jail. In 1939, the hotel was mostly torn down and converted into a service station.
