The Vradenburg apartment building, at the corner of Mission and Yakima streets, as it appeared in 1923. The building was built in 1922 on land owned by George Vradenburg. The building was divided into two wings with a total of 35 apartments — 13 studio rooms; 18 one-bedrooms; and four larger corner apartments. The apartments all had pocket doors separating the living and bedroom areas, and each apartment had a Murphy bed.
The building is currently owned by MCF Properties of Wenatchee.
The Vradenburg apartment building remains much the same on Friday, April 24, 2020.
