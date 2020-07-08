This photograph from around 1915 is of Wenatchee Avenue looking north from just south of the intersection with Orondo Avenue. At near right, the picture shows half of the Wenatchee Hotel that opened in 1910. A bank and other businesses occupied the front of the building. In the 1940s it was renamed the Milner Hotel. The hotel closed in 1968.
In this current photograph made on June 5, 2020, the bank building at right still stands but as a one-story structure at the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues.
Memorial Park cannon revisited:
The men in this photograph were members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War fraternal organization for Union veterans, who brought the Civil War cannon to Memorial Park, says Ken Doop, Wenatchee.
Doop's great-great-grandfather, Calvin William Doop, is seated at bottom left. Calvin survived the Battle of Gettysburg. A family story, according to Ken Doop, goes that Calvin was sitting under a tree with some other soldiers playing cards while in the distance President Lincoln was giving the famous Gettysburg Address. One of the soldiers said, “shouldn’t we go over and listen to the president?”
Calvin replied, “I just walked all the way here from Illinois and if that man wants to talk to me he can damn well come over here and do it.” And that's how Calvin Doop missed hearing first hand the Gettysburg Address.