During the Christmas season of 1925, garland is strung across Wenatchee Avenue in this "It's a Wonderful Life" rendition of Wenatchee. Looking north from Kittitas Street, a Union Gasoline station sits at the corner of snowy streets. The Great Northern Railway station was at the foot of Kittitas Street, out of the photograph, at right. It was reported that it had its heaviest holiday passenger traffic ever that winter.
Photographed on December 7, the intersection of Wenatchee Avenue and Kittitas Street has changed although a sign on the light post directs traffic to the Amtrak station in the same location as the earlier photograph.
