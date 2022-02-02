Purchase Access

The Wenatchee River Bridge is shown as it appeared in the winter between 1915-16. A year and a half later, on July 4, 1917, the bridge became a twisted mass of warped iron following a late-morning blaze. The fire, supposedly started by boys playing with firecrackers, started in the middle of the bridge and soon spread to the entire structure.

The Wenatchee River Bridge became a twisted mass of warped iron following a late morning blaze on July 4, 1917. The fire, supposedly started by boys playing with firecrackers, started in the middle of the bridge and soon spread to the entire structure. The damage amounted to about $20,000. Within a couple of hours, the county commissioners had men at work on the old "high road" putting that thoroughfare in shape for travel between Wenatchee and the Upper Valley.

The Wenatchee River Bridge as photographed on Jan. 26, 2022. Its foundation has changed but it is still the main entrance to Wenatchee from western Washington.

What's NABUR?