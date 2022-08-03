The Goodrich Silvertown Stores in Wenatchee was located at 116 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee south of Orondo Street. The YMCA building can be seen in the center background. As early as 1921, the Oasis Service Station and garage was at this location. By 1938 it had become part of the chain of Goodrich Silvertown Stores with this one operated by Milford J Schultz.
In the current photograph taken Monday, July 18, 2022, the service station is gone, replaced by a parking lot for the Wenatchee Police Station. The YMCA building can still be seen in the background with an extra floor added to one section.
We received a call from Luther Beaty of East Wenatchee who remembers as a child visiting the Meadowmoor Dairy featured in a Looking Back column in early July. The building was located on Orondo Street in the 1920s and 1930s.
Beaty's memory as a child was going to the back of the store where the business would give away buttermilk that they couldn't sell. He said in hard times, farmers like his family would rely on the buttermilk to get them through. His father was an irrigator for the American Fruit orchard located on Kentucky Street in East Wenatchee.
