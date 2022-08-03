Purchase Access

The Goodrich Silvertown Stores in Wenatchee was located at 116 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee south of Orondo Street. The YMCA building can be seen in the center background. As early as 1921, the Oasis Service Station and garage was at this location. By 1938 it had become part of the chain of Goodrich Silvertown Stores with this one operated by Milford J Schultz.

In the current photograph taken Monday, July 18, 2022, the service station is gone, replaced by a parking lot for the Wenatchee Police Station. The YMCA building can still be seen in the background with an extra floor added to one section.



